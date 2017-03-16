KCSO deputy hit in head-on collision

A Knox County Sheriff's Office deputy was hit in a head-on collision Thursday, March 16, 2017. (Photo: Aaron Wright, WBIR)

Authorities responded to a crash involving a Knox County Sheriff's deputy in West Knox County Thursday afternoon.

The wreck happened on West Kings Way.

Officials on scene said the deputy was pursuing another vehicle when it turned around and hit the deputy's cruiser head-on.

Officials arrested at least one person following the crash. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

From KCSO on scene this was a short pursuit that's ended when the fleeing vehicle hit the cruiser head on. @wbir pic.twitter.com/YzH0jeVtx7 — Aaron Wright (@AaronWBIR) March 16, 2017

This story will be updated when more information is available.

