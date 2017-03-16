WBIR
KCSO deputy hit in head-on collision

WBIR 5:07 PM. EDT March 16, 2017

Authorities responded to a crash involving a Knox County Sheriff's deputy in West Knox County Thursday afternoon. 

The wreck happened on West Kings Way.

Officials on scene said the deputy was pursuing another vehicle when it turned around and hit the deputy's cruiser head-on.

Officials arrested at least one person following the crash. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

 

 

This story will be updated when more information is available.

