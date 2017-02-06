KCSO: Driver crashes, burns near Christian center

Knox County authorities are investigating a crash Monday night near Cedar Bluff Road in which the driver suffered burns.

The crash occurred about 6:52 p.m.

A Nissan Versa left the road, hit a fence and then struck a satellite dish in the parking lot of Knoxville Christian Center, 818 N. Cedar Bluff Road.

"The vehicle caught on fire and the driver was transported to UT Medical Center by Rural/Metro," according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

The driver was wearing a seat belt. His name was not released Monday night.

