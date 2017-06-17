KCSO looking for suspect in Waffle House shooting

The Knox County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man responsible for a shooting and stabbing at the Waffle House on Cedar Bluff Rd. in West Knoxville.

The Major Crimes Unit says the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. One person was shot and another was cut with an "edged weapon," according to a release. Both are being treated at U.T. Medical Center.

The suspect drove away in a dark SUV. Police describe him as a black male, middle 20's, 5'9'', and approximately 180 pounds. He was wearing blue jeans and a red and white shirt.

Police believe he is armed with a black, semi-automatic handgun and should be considered dangerous. You can call KCSO at 865-215-2243.

