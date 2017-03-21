KCSO: Man with BB gun was no threat to Karns High

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said a man with a BB gun pistol walking near Karns High School on Tuesday morning posed no threat.
KCSO said it received a report of a gunman seen behind the school.
When deputies got on the scene they discovered a 60-year-old man had been walking up and down Byington Solway shooting at birds with a BB gun.
Authorities determined the man was never on school property and no one was in danger.
According to the district, the school was placed on a soft lockdown very briefly.
There will not be any charges, KCSO said. An ambulance has been called to check out the man.
