KCSO: Man with BB gun was no threat to Karns High

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said a man with a BB gun pistol walking near Karns High School on Tuesday morning posed no threat.

KCSO said it received a report of a gunman seen behind the school.

When deputies got on the scene they discovered a 60-year-old man had been walking up and down Byington Solway shooting at birds with a BB gun. 

Authorities determined the man was never on school property and no one was in danger. 

According to the district, the school was placed on a soft lockdown very briefly. 

There will not be any charges, KCSO said. An ambulance has been called to check out the man. 

