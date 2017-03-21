KCSO: Man with BB gun was no threat to Karns High

KCSO said it discovered a man with a BB gun near Karns High School after a report of a gunman behind the school. Authorities said the man posed no danger to anyone.

KCSO said it received a report of a gunman seen behind the school.

When deputies got on the scene they discovered a 60-year-old man had been walking up and down Byington Solway shooting at birds with a BB gun.

Authorities determined the man was never on school property and no one was in danger.

According to the district, the school was placed on a soft lockdown very briefly.

There will not be any charges, KCSO said. An ambulance has been called to check out the man.

