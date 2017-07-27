KCSO searching for 2 men accused of attacking man, shocking with stun gun

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

EAST KNOX COUNTY - An East Knox County man was attacked and shocked with a stun gun by two masked men in an attempted armed robbery Tuesday night.

The man told investigators that he was in his backyard and as he went into his house, two masked men started kicking and punching him. The man said they also used a stun gun on him multiple times.

The Major Crimes Unit of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred on Circle Road.

Both suspects are described as white and medium build. One is believed to be 5’5” to 5’7”. The other is 5’10” to 6’. Anyone with information is asked to call the KCSO at 865-215-2243.

© 2017 WBIR.COM