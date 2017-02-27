KCSO searching for missing 35-year-old Knox County woman

Christi Ann Hampson, 35, of West Knox County was last seen Feb. 21 at her home on Greylock Way. (Photo: Knox County Sheriff's Office)

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman.

Christi Ann Hampson, 35, of West Knox County was last seen Feb. 21 at her home on Greylock Way.

KCSO said Hampson drives a red 1996 Honda Civic EX with the Tennessee license plate 480-DCB.

The car has a “large amount of damage to the rear passenger-side panel and break light,” according to a KCSO release.

Hampson has a tattoo of a crescent moon with a sun underneath on the center of her lower back. She also has a tattoo of a butterfly on the back of her right shoulder.

She has long curly brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Hampson’s whereabouts is asked to call (865)215-2243.

