KCSO searching for missing 35-year-old Knox County woman

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman.
Christi Ann Hampson, 35, of West Knox County was last seen Feb. 21 at her home on Greylock Way.
KCSO said Hampson drives a red 1996 Honda Civic EX with the Tennessee license plate 480-DCB.
The car has a “large amount of damage to the rear passenger-side panel and break light,” according to a KCSO release.
Hampson has a tattoo of a crescent moon with a sun underneath on the center of her lower back. She also has a tattoo of a butterfly on the back of her right shoulder.
She has long curly brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Hampson’s whereabouts is asked to call (865)215-2243.
