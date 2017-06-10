KCSO: Two dead in North Knox Co. crash

KNOX COUNTY - Two people died Saturday night in a what authorities believe was a high-speed crash.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office is conducting the initial investigation and said two people were driving down Brown Gap Road in a red Chevrolet Corvette around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities said the driver lost control of the vehicle near Maize Drive, going off the road and rolling over an embankment. Both the driver and passenger were thrown from the car.

KCSO said it's unsure at the moment if the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. It said it believes speed was a factor and neither passenger appeared to have been wearing a seatbelt.

The victim's names will be released once families have been notified.

