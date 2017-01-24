KCSO: Woman killed in Andrew Johnson Highway crash

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash on Andrew Johnson Highway on Tuesday morning.
The sheriff’s office said a woman driving a silver Hyundai Accident was ejected from the car while traveling towards Jefferson County around 6:42 a.m. Tuesday
The car struck a guardrail at the Asheville Highway split, left the roadway, hit a culvert, flipped and landed in the grass, according to a KCSO release.
Authorities took the driver to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
KCSO said the driver was not wearing a seat belt, and speed may have been a factor in the crash.
