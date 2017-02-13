WBIR
KCSO: Woman killed in South Knox County crash

Staff , WBIR 8:43 AM. EST February 13, 2017

A Seymour woman died in a Sunday night single-vehicle crash in South Knox County.

Ronnie Sue Lowe, 58, was a passenger in the 2003 Pontiac when it left the roadway on Stock Creek Road, according to a release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. The car then struck a tree.

Authorities took the driver of the car to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Charges are pending against the driver.

Neither of the car's occupants were wearing a seat belt during the crash, according to KCSO.

