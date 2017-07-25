Kelsea Ballerini announces 2nd album release

Photo: The Tennessean

Knoxville-raised singer Kelsea Ballerini announced Tuesday a release date for her second album.

"Unapologetically" will hit iTunes and store shelves on November 3.

Her hit single, Legends, was released June 7.

Ballerini, who grew up in Knoxville and attended Central High School, continues to climb the country music charts and has performed across the U.S. as part of "The First Time Tour." She was named the "Rising Star" in Billboard's Women in Music in 2015, and was named the best new female vocalist at the 2016 Academy of Country Music awards.

Ballerini was also the first solo female country artist to top both the Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts at the same time.

She made a stop in November 2016 to sing to a sold-out crowd at the Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville.

