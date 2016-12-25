Country artist Kelsea Ballerini announces engagement on Christmas

(Photo: Kelsea Ballerini (Instagram))

East Tennessee-native country artist Kelsea Ballerini is getting married!

Ballerini announced her engagement to her Australian singer-songwriter sweetheart, Morgan Evans, on social media Christmas Day. Ballerini said Evans popped the question over pancakes.

I GET TO MARRY MY AUSSIE. my heart is bursting from loving this human so much. luckiest girl in the world. pic.twitter.com/GRtwTDwSys — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) December 26, 2016

This morning, 9 months and 13 days later, he got down on one knee in the kitchen while I was burning pancakes and asked me to marry him. Loving him has been the greatest gift of my life. And now I get to do it for life. #HECALLEDDIBS A photo posted by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Dec 25, 2016 at 5:01pm PST

23-year-old Ballerini, who grew up in Knoxville and attended Central High School, continues to climb the country music charts and has performed across the U.S. as part of "The First Time Tour." She was named the "Rising Star" in Billboard's Women in Music in 2015, and was named the best new female vocalist at the 2016 Academy of Country Music awards.

Ballerini was also the first solo female country artist to top both the Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts at the same time.

She recently made a stop back in November to sing to a sold-out crowd at the Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville.