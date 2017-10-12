Kelsea Ballerini to return home for special show at Central High School

KNOXVILLE - Knoxville native Kelsea Ballerini will return home on Oct. 28 for a special concert at Central High School.

Ballerini will perform songs from new album, Unapologetically, which is set to be released on Nov. 3. Central High is where she performed an original song on stage for the first time.

According to the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, she will also perform hits from her RIAA GOLD-certified debut, The First Time.

Free tickets will be available to fans exclusively by following "Tennessee" on Snapchat. Fans can also view exclusive pieces with Ballerini, including her journey as an aspiring singer-songwriter from Knoxville, to one of country music’s top female artist, as well as a trip down memory lane to her favorite Knoxville area spots.

“How cool to be able to come home to Knoxville and celebrate this next big moment in my life with you! Central High is such a special place for me. I was in the glee club and got to perform in musicals on the same stage where I sang a song I wrote for the very first time,” Ballerini said. “This city … this high school … really helped shape my life and I can’t wait to share my new songs with you!”

