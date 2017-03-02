Kenny Rogers Knoxville concert postponed

Kenny Rogers' concert at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium Friday night has been postponed until Thursday, April 6, due to illness.
All tickets purchased for the March 3 performance will be honored for the new date.
A press release from the Knoxville Civic Auditorium did not specify about Rogers' illness, except to say the concert has been postponed.
Customers who bought tickets for Rogers' "The Gambler's Last Deal" concert can present the same tickets for the April 6 show. No exchange is needed.
Customers who want a refund can request one via phone at 865-215-8999 or in person at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Refunds must be requested by 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 9.
