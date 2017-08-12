KFD Asking Drivers to Avoid Buffat Mill Road after House Fire

Knoxville Fire Department responds to house fire Saturday morning. (Photo: Knoxville Fire Department/Twitter)

The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a house fire Saturday morning.

The department tweeted out this video, saying the fire happened on the 4400 block of Buffat Mill Road.





Working residential fire 4400 block Buffat Mill Rd. No injuries, fire is out, road still blocked, avoid area if possible. pic.twitter.com/MaIzIf1abG — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) August 12, 2017

Authorities say the fire is out, and there are no injuries.

The 4400 block of Buffat Mill Road is still blocked. Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

We will continue to keep you updated on air and online as we get more information.

