KFD gets new chest compressors to revive heart attack victims

KFD firefighters underwent training Wednesday on a new automatic chest compression system that will be employed on trucks at each of the city's 20 fire stations. Photo: KFD

Knoxville firefighters are learning this week how to use new equipment that will help them revive people who go into cardiac arrest.

The chest compressors automatically perform consistent chest compressions, helping to improve a patient's chances of living by delivering a steady supply of oxygen to the heart and brain. Today, firefighters manually compress a person's chest.

The portable devices can operate from the moment first responders roll up on a scene until the patient gets to the hospital.

The Knoxville Fire Department is getting 20 of the machines, one for a fire truck at each station within the city, said KFD Capt. D.J. Corcoran. They cost about $15,000 apiece for a total cost of about $300,000.

KFD chose the vendor LUCAS for the machines. Two fire stations already have been learning how to apply them to patients.

KFD responds to at least several thousand calls a year of people in cardiac distress, according to Corcoran.

The compressors will make the firefighters' jobs easier and help the patient as well, he said.

"They're really good," he said Wednesday. "They give you perfect chest compressions every time."

On Wednesday, Clark Sewell of LUCAS worked with a group of firefighters on how to use the compressors. More training is planned Thursday morning, Corcoran said.

"We've been looking at these for probably a little over a year," he said.

Overall, KFD responds to about 30,000 calls a year, with some 70 to 80 percent made because of a medical need, Corcoran said.