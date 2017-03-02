Crews battling large house fire in Powell

Knoxville firefighters battle a house fire on Ashley Road in Powell. (Photo: Aaron Wright, WBIR)

Firefighters are battling a large house fire on Ashley Road in the Broadacres neighborhood in Powell.

The fire started around 6:15 p.m. KUB and the Rural/Metro hazmat team are all on the scene.

Rural/Metro said the home owner told them everyone was out of the home. There are no injuries.

Crews said the fire is under control, but still burning. The roof, floor and walls of the house all came down.

Officials said it could take a few hours before the fire is completely out.

