Crews battling large house fire in Powell

Firefighters are battling a large house fire on Ashley Road in the Broadacres neighborhood in Powell.
The fire started around 6:15 p.m. KUB and the Rural/Metro hazmat team are all on the scene.
Rural/Metro said the home owner told them everyone was out of the home. There are no injuries.
Here's a look at the house fire here in Powell KUB on scene along with KFD and Rural Metro HAZMAT team @wbir pic.twitter.com/RO6J6rJ22h— Aaron Wright (@AaronWBIR) March 2, 2017
Crews said the fire is under control, but still burning. The roof, floor and walls of the house all came down.
Officials said it could take a few hours before the fire is completely out.
This story will be updated when more information is available.
