KFD responds to house fire in North Knoxville

The Knoxville Fire Department responded to an incident on the north end of town.
Around 11:45 a.m.,crews went to 4009 Valley View to put out a house fire. They arrived to find smoke pouring out of the home's windows.
A mother, daughter and their two pets were able to make it out safely.
KFD said the fire possibly started while a contractor was doing plumbing work to sweat metal joints and attach fittings. KFD said the contractor tried putting the fire out with an extinguisher before calling 911.
