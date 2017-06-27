WBIR
KFD responds to house fire in North Knoxville

WBIR 1:11 PM. EDT June 27, 2017

The Knoxville Fire Department responded to an incident on the north end of town.

Around 11:45 a.m.,crews went to 4009 Valley View to put out a house fire. They arrived to find smoke pouring out of the home's windows. 

A mother, daughter and their two pets were able to make it out safely.

KFD said the fire possibly started while a contractor was doing plumbing work to sweat metal joints and attach fittings. KFD said the contractor tried putting the fire out with an extinguisher before calling 911. 

 

