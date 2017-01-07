Police: Two dead in single-vehicle Roane County crash

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

ROCKWOOD - The Rockwood Police Department confirmed two people died in a one-vehicle crash on Friday night, including a minor.

Rockwood Police Chief Danny Wright said the driver, 38, was killed, as was a juvenile. The chief also said a second passenger was in extremely critical condition at UT Medical Center in Knoxville. A third passenger sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The crash happened Friday night on North Kingston Avenue in Rockwood.

Wright said the crash was not caused by the winter weather.

Rockwood police did not identify the two crash victims further in a Facebook post on Saturday morning.

Editor’s Note: Refresh this story for the latest updates.

(© 2017 WBIR)