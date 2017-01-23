Rockwood police chief stepping down

Rockwood Police Chief Danny Wright confirmed that he will step down from his position after his contract expires on January 31, 2017. (Photo: WBIR)

ROCKWOOD - Rockwood Police Chief Danny Wright confirmed Monday he will step down from his position after his contract expires at the end of the month.

Wright, who turns 62 next month, told 10News he will not ask for a contract extension.

The department has yet to announce who will replace Wright.

Wright said his decision has to do with the economics of social security and retirement. He also said he plans to continue teaching at Roane State, and serving on the Roane County Board of Education.

