East TN sanctuary takes in 16 former Ringling circus tigers

Sixteen former circus tigers are now in their new home in East Tennessee.

Tiger Haven, which is a sanctuary and rescue facility in Kingston, is now caring for 16 former Ringling tigers, the facility confirmed to 10News on Monday.

After 146 years of shows, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey performed for the last time May 21.

The tigers performed for the last time on May 7 in Rhode island, and arrived in East Tennessee just days later, according to The Washington Post.

“It’s so important … that if you love animals as much as I do, that you have to keep supporting those people who dedicate their life to these animals,” Ringling says in a farewell video posted on their website.

Cheryl Haddad, Tiger Haven’s office manager, told The Washington Post the sanctuary had an existing relationship with Ringling. “They have no problems with us, and we have no problems with them,” she said. “I have nothing disparaging to say about Ringling. They’ve always done well by their animals.”

Tiger Haven is a “no kill” shelter for big cats. The 75-acre sanctuary does not sell, give away or breed cats. Anyone can choose to sponsor a cat at the facility.

