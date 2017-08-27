Knox Asian Festival celebrates fourth year

Knox Asian Festival celebrated traditional dance, music, art and food in downtown Knoxville Sunday afternoon.

Hundreds of people came out to try authentic foods from a plethora of different Asian countries.

"You can come to Market Square, learn, like you've traveled to Asian," Kumi Alderman, founder of the Knox Asian Festival, said.

The clear skies and temperatures coupled with the craft exhibits, dancing and art made for a large turnout, bringing in some folks from out of state.





"I think it's fantastic. My daughter is taking Chinese as a language this year, and I thought it'd be a good experience for her," one visitor from California said.

The goal with Knox Asian Festival is to bring the Knoxville community together a little closer and learn something new.

"We would like to create a welcoming community here," Alderman said. "That's why we decided to open up our self, to share our cultures, and we want to connect the people with people."

