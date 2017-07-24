Knox Co. Commission approves land transfer for Lonsdale facility

Renderings of a planned $10 million facility in the Lonsdale neighborhood. (Photo: WBIR)

Plans for a recreation center in the Lonsdale area made it over another hurdle as the Knox County Commission on Monday unanimously approved transferring a portion of the Sam E. Hill Preschool property to the city for the center development.

City leaders want to help create a multi-purpose center for children in the community.

Residents say they've needed this type of center for a long time.

"When I was a small child, we had basketball courts and playgrounds. They're all gone now. What's a kid supposed to do to stay out of trouble?" said Lonsdale resident Lynn Clemons. "This is supposed to keep him on the right path to being a good person, build character and show him the right thing to do with life. If you've got nothing to do, then you"re going to do the wrong thing."

The Emerald Youth Foundation would operate the complex and allow other groups to use the space for events and meetings.

