Knox Co. litter pickup suffering since changes to DUI laws

Calls from across Knox County are pouring into the waste management offices with people demanding someone clean up the roads. Thanks to a law passed last year, officials say they've lost a key means of getting that done.

DUI offenders in Knox County used to be required to spend 24 hours in jail and 24 hours picking up litter. In July, the law was amended and now those people are required to spend 48 hours in jail.

That change has cut manpower in half and created a real problem for the folks in charge of keeping trash out of the roadway.

"The roads look so bad right now there's nothing we can do right now especially not having any people,” explained supervisor Ashley Kidwell.



House Bill 1478 and Senate Bill 1572 amend sentencing guidelines and no longer require DUI offenders to spend time volunteering to pick up trash along county roads.



"This loss of our labor has really hurt our litter control program,” said Knox County Solid Waste Director Tom Salter.

According to Salter, six months before the law passed, they had 700 laborers working to clean county roadways. In the six months since the law passed, they've only had 340 people show up to clean up.



"We’re running at half of where we used to be,” he said.



And it's impacting where the county sends cleanup crews.



"We are so far behind that we're getting multiple calls for some roads and if we get multiple calls that's where we're going to go,” said Salter.



That's why 9th District Knox County Commissioner Carson Dailey is working to spread the issue to state and local leaders to see if a solution can be worked out.



"I'd like to revisit with state legislators to see why the law was changed back in 2016, and is there something we can do to move part of that punishment back to the 24 hours community service,” said Dailey.



This Friday, Dailey is meeting with county commissioners from across the state to see just how this change has impacted their districts.

