Knox Co. Mayor discusses proposed mental health center

Organizers are hopeful Knox County will one day have a center to treat chronic substance abusers and inmates with mental health issues.

Mayor Tim Burchett says plans are advancing for what will be called The Behavioral Health Urgent Care Center.

The facility, proposed to have 24 beds, could one day help some 3,000 patients a year.

Burchett told WBIR 10News, he's hopeful the center will make an impact in the community.

"These people are nonviolent offenders. They are our brothers and sisters and moms and dads and aunts and uncles and surely with all the things we do with our tax dollars we can take care of the least amongst us," Burchett said.

Gov. Bill Haslam has included $15 million in his proposed budget to go toward creating four of these mental health facilities for nonviolent offenders, including one for Knox County.

"It is a big step but I think it's the right step for this community," Burchett added.

He said the need for a facility has only increased especially after the closing of Lakeshore Mental Health Institute, which at its height served 2800 patients. That property is now a park.

"The state of Tennessee closed Lakeshore down, now it's all nice and that's all great and well for everybody, but those people don't go away," Burchett said.

Two Knox Co. Commissioners have raised concern s that the proposed 24-bed facility may not be big enough to meet the community's needs.

During an Inside Tennessee panel, they suggested the inmates may need more focused treatment.

Burchett quotes experts who told him 24 beds will be enough to make a difference.

For Burchett, this center, no matter the size, will hopefully serve as a model for other communities struggling to help the mentally ill.

“Our largest mental health hospital is the Shelby County Jail, second largest is the Davidson County and the third is Knox County, and I’m the mayor of Knox County and for me to not do anything about that would be a disgrace to the people I represent," he said.

