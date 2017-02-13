Knox Co. authorities responding to shooting at Turkey Creek

KCSO and Knoxville Police are investigating a disturbance and shooting at the Turkey Creek shopping area. Feb. 13, 2017. (Photo: WBIR)

Knox County authorities are investigating a disturbance and shooting that occurred about 9 p.m. outside a store in the Turkey Creek shopping area.

The shooting happened about 9 p.m. Monday, according to dispatchers.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office and Knoxville Police were on the scene. Police said one male shooting victim was taken to UT Medical Center around 9:20 p.m.





The shooting happened outside the Pier One imports store, 11130 Parkside Drive. A store employee tells 10News the store already had closed its doors at 9 p.m. when the shooting occurred.

The employee said she heard “some gunshots” but did not know the nature of the shooting.





Authorities are investigating a disturbance and shooting at the Turkey Creek shopping area. Feb. 13, 2017. (Photo: Courtesy Knoxville Police)

