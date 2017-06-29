Knox Co. Sheriff Jimmy 'JJ' Jones speaks to 10News from his office in May. (Photo: WBIR)

KNOX COUNTY - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has entered in a partnership with federal immigration officials to act on their behalf.

It’s part of the controversial Immigrations and Customs Enforcement 287(g) program.

287 (g) delegates immigration authority from federal agents to local law enforcement through a memorandum of agreement that allows deputies to act on ICE’s behalf. Critics say it leads to ballooning deportations for minor offenses – but Sheriff Jones believes it will make the detention facility more efficient.

The Sheriff’s Office filed to participate in the Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) 287 (g) program in February. Officials first put in the request in 2013, but it was delayed.

Jones drew criticism in 2013, after the first application was denied, for saying he would "stack these violators like cordwood in the Knox County Jail until the appropriate federal agency responds."

“We were told there wasn’t funding to go forward with 287 (g),” Sheriff Jones said in May.

President Trump signed an Executive Order to expand the program in February.

Knox County is now the only law enforcement agency in Tennessee to participate in the 287(g) program. ICE has several dozen such agreements across the country.

Jones previously told 10News that their application is for a ‘jail task force’ model, not law enforcement. He said that means crimes that do not warrant arrest will not put someone in danger of deportation – only those who are arrested would be brought into the system.

When asked about the potential for abuse of the system, Jones promised rigid oversight.

“I promise to stay on top of this,” Jones previously said. “I’m not about ruining lives, or ruining families or seeing how many people we can deport. That’s not what this is about.”

But immigrant rights advocates expressed frustration with the approval late Wednesday.

“Sheriff Jones has not publicly acknowledged Knox County’s approval for 287(g),” wrote AKIN, a Knoxville immigrant rights group wrote in a press release. “The lack of transparency surrounding the program’s approval and timeline for implementation mirrors the Sheriff’s ongoing refusal to meet with Knox County residents to hear concerns about the program.”

The group raised concerns about the cost to taxpayers of the program, the effect on families fleeing persecution in home countries, and fears that the agreement might create a divide between immigrant families and law enforcement.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s office said Jones would not speak about the agreement until they have more details.

