Knox Co. Sheriff's Office finds missing woman

UPDATE (Jan. 8, 2:25 p.m.) -- Knox County Officials confirm that Teresa Burton has been found.

Burton was found by a Union County Sheriff's Office bloodhound around 1 p.m. in the woods next to Walker Springs Road. She was suffering from hypothermia and transported to Parkwest Medical Center by Rural Metro.

The KCSO Major Crimes Unit led that investigation and was with the K9 officer when Burton was found.

PREVIOUS -- The Knox County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman, 58, who was last seen 6:00 p.m. Saturday at her home on Countryside Circle.

Teresa Burton was last seen wearing glasses, a grey sweater, black yoga pants, and black knee-high boots.

Deputies are concerned because of the weather conditions and because she is need of medication. KCSO patrol officers have checked area greenways and KCSO Airwatch has been searching the area.

If you know where Teresa Burton is, you are asked to called KCSO's Major Crimes Unit at 865-215-2243.