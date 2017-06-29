Dozens of candidates gathered to meet voters at the Knoxville Expo Center Thursday. (Photo: Sean Franklin, WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - Knoxville voters had a chance to connect with their city council candidates in upcoming elections Thursday night.

Dozens of candidates set up booths and let voters know what they stand for at the Knoxville Expo Center.

A record 31 candidates qualified to run in this year's city council election.

Five of the nine districts will have new representatives due to term limits.

Cynthia Moxley, the founder of Moxley Carmichael, hosted the event.

She hopes voters will be informed during election season.

"We're happy to partner with Graham Corporation who owns this building, and has generously donated it to let all the candidates come out and pass out material and shake hands and get to know the voters," said Moxley. "And it's a great opportunity for the voters to come out and get to know the candidates."

The Knox County Election Commission also helped voters get registered and practice voting with a demo machine during the event.

