Knox Commission approves $798M budget for next year

Photo: Tim Burchett

Knox County Commission approved a $798 million budget for the 2017-18 budget year.

Commission met at 5 p.m. in the City County Building's Main Assembly Room.

The spending plan, which calls for no tax increase, is Mayor Tim Burchett's second to last budget. He is term-limited.

The bulk of te budget - $471 million - goes to Knox County Schools to operate the public school system.

The county's general fund budget amounts to $181 million, including $84 million for public safety.

Capital project items include $7 million for the third phase of the Schaad Road construction project and $5.1 million for public works projects that include intersection improvements.

The budget also includes $750,000 for a BMX bike facility to be built at South-Doyle Middle School.

The new fiscal year begins July 1. The budget is almost 3.5 percent higher than the current spending plan.

© 2017 WBIR.COM