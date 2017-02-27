A Knox County pilot program hopes to help criminal defendants by giving them a drug that supresses the desire for opioids. Gregory Fox became the first inmate to receive the Vivitrol injection on Feb. 27, 2017.

A Knox County pilot program to help criminal defendants injected its first participant on Monday with a drug that suppresses the desire for opioids.

A select group on nonviolent offenders at the Knox County jail are taking part in the yearlong "Shot at Life" program.

Knox County - and East Tennessee - are in the throes of an opioid abuse epidemic. White House leaders have traveled here to talk about it, local law enforcement has gone to Washington to talk about it and state and area health professionals have been discussing how to combat it.



The goal is to give people a second chance at life without addiction and reduce crime in Knox county.

On Monday, Gregory Fox became the first inmate to receive the vivitrol injection.

Fox is set to be released in seven days. He will then receive shots every 28 days for a year. This is in addition to going to counseling at the Helen Ross McNabb Center.

Twenty-nine other inmates will participate in the program, but they have not all been selected yet.

Fox explained that he started out taking opiates in 1992 and hasn't been able to stop since.

"I've never done rehab or anything like that, and so this is the best chance i've ever had at succeeding in something and not getting back on it," Fox said.

Inmates selected for the program are approved by both the District Attorney and the Helen Ross McNabb center. It's funded through a grant from the Trinity Health foundation of East Tennessee.

