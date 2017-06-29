Knox County Commissioner to seek state House seat

Knox County Commissioner Dave Wright has announced his is running to replace retiring state Rep. Harry Brooks. (Photo: Erickson, Melissa, WBIR)

Knox County Commissioner Dave Wright said Thursday he is a candidate to replace retiring state Rep. Harry Brooks.

Wright, a Republican, said he has filed paperwork with the state to run for the District 19 seat, which includes East Knox County.

Wright, a Republican, is term-limited. He lives in the Corryton area.

He first was appointed to the commission in 2008 to fill an open seat. He then won election to serve the remainder of that term and two full terms for the Eighth District.

Brooks first was elected to the Legislature in 2002.

He is recognized for his knowledge of public education issues.

On Wednesday, the Republican announced he would not seek reelection when his term expires in 2018. He also donated about $66,000 in campaign funds to Knox County Schools.

