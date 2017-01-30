Former Knox County purchasing director Hugh Holt

A Knox County employee whose harassment allegations against the director of purchasing led to a recommendation that he be fired is now suing her old boss and Knox County.

Janice Orr filed the lawsuit Monday in Knox County Chancery Court against Knox County government and Hugh Holt, the former purchasing director. Attorney David Boyd represents her.

Holt was recommended for termination in October after an internal county review. He quit, however, and promptly took a job overseeing purchasing for the Knox County Sheriff's Office at a higher salary.

Orr seeks compensatory damages of $800,000 against Holt and $1.5 million against the county. She also seeks punitive damages of $2 million against Holt and $5 million against the county.

Michael Grider, a spokesman for county Mayor Tim Burchett, said the office does not comment about pending lawsuits.

Orr has worked for Knox County since 2009.

She alleges that beginning in 2015 Holt began "maliciously" trying to humiliate and ridicule her.

His alleged abuse, the lawsuit states, included calling her names such as "butch" and "bull dyke", making fun of her weight, insulting her clothing and mocking her sexuality.

On her birthday, according to the lawsuit, Holt handed out a birthday card for all to sign in which he included humiliating messages purporting to be from a former boyfriend and ex-husband.

In December 2015, he sent her a package by inter-office mail that "contained adult diapers, enclosed with a note telling (Orr) to use the diapers for she smelled of urine," the lawsuit states.

Orr alleges she begged Holt to stop harassing her. She alleges he attacked her in her job performance evaluation.

According to the lawsuit, Orr tried without success to report his conduct to officials in Burchett's office. In May 2016, several months after she first complained, the county moved her from purchasing to another department.

In August 2016, Orr repeated her allegations against Holt to the county's human resources chief. An investigation ensued, and in October the county released its findings.

The review upheld her allegations that Holt had helped create a "hostile work environment" and recommended Holt be fired, documents show. Another employee was recommended to receive a "written warning" for his alleged treatment of Orr, documents show.

Instead, he stepped down and took a job with the Sheriff's Office overseeing the department’s purchasing agreements and bidding duties.

Holt had earned $136,500 annually and worked for the county for 28 years. He'd been purchasing director since 1998.

Holt had earned high marks in annual reviews from his peers.

Knox County Sheriff Jimmy "J.J." Jones confirmed then he was hiring Holt at an annual salary of $137,000.

The sheriff declined to comment about Holt's previous employment with the county.

Holt has not commented about the allegations.

Orr alleges she's suffered mental anguish, depression and sleepless nights because of what she's gone through.

