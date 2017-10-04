Knox County employee's suit against ex-director dismissed

Knox County leaders are upset that the state has cut and will eventually repeal the Hall tax.

KNOXVILLE - A Knox County employee's harassment lawsuit against her former boss has been dismissed.

Knox County Circuit Court Judge Deborah Stevens dismissed the complaint by Janice Orr on Monday.

The Knox County Law Department had sought dismissal since April, arguing in part that Orr's complaint against former purchasing director Hugh Holt fell outside the legal statute of limitations.

The office of David Boyd, who represented Orr, confirmed the dismissal Wednesday.

Orr filed suit in January against Holt and Knox County in Knox County Chancery Court. The case was moved in July to Knox County Circuit Court.

Orr's complaints about Holt's conduct prompted county human resources officials to recommend that he be fired. Holt quit instead and went to work for Knox County Sheriff Jimmy "J.J." Jones.

Orr alleged that Holt made fun of her and tried to humiliate her. The defense said her accusations were baseless.

