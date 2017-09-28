Knox County kicks off school flu vaccination clinics in October

Babies cannot receive the flu shot for about the first six months of life and UT doctors say the vaccination helps the mother's body produce antibodies for the baby while the it is still in the womb. (Photo: WBIR)

The Knox County Health Department will begin its flu vaccination clinics at local schools next week.

Each fall, the KCHD partners with schools and child care facilities to offer flu vaccinations to eligible children. Knox County health officials will visit five schools and child care centers on Monday, including Emerald Academy and Sterchi Elementary.

No child is vaccinated with a completed consent form. Parents can complete those forms online by clicking on this link. Paper forms are also available on the Knox County government website.

The clinics start the first week of October for phase one, and phase two is scheduled for November/December. You can find more guidelines for vaccinations and a full clinic schedule at this link.

Only flu shots will be offered after experts who advice the Centers for Disease Control made the recommendation not to use the nasal spray due to limited effectiveness.

On Thursday, the CDC also launched its seasonal flu vaccine campaign.

It's saying flu shot effectiveness ranges from 40 to 60 percent each year. CDC data shows flu season typically starts in October and peaks in February.

