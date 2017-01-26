Knox County man killed by police in Alabama identified

Knox County man shot and killed by police in Alabama (Photo: WBIR)

Alabama police shot and killed a 37-year-old Knoxville man on Wednesday as he drove his car at officers in the town of Oxford.

Police in Georgia and Alabama had been told to be on the lookout for Micah Randall Lambert, according to Heflin, Alabama, Police Chief A.J. Benefield. Authorities said Lambert was described as having a loaded gun, suffering post-traumatic stress disorder and had made suicidal threats.

Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge said three officers were in the path of Micah Randall Lambert's vehicle as he drove at them.

They found a semi-automatic pistol with "law enforcement type ammo" and the safety off when they searched Lambert's vehicle, Chief Partridge said.





Lambert was wanted for aggravated assault on a police officer in connection with an incident earlier this week in Knox County.

According to a report from the Knox County Sheriff's Office, Lambert was reported as a missing person and had made threats to hurt himself. It also noted he had left his friend's house with a loaded handgun, left his dog with a friend, and signed over the title to his vehicle before leaving.

On Monday, two Knox County detectives found him at a Pilot gas station on Northshore Drive and tried to check on him, the report said.

He then started yelling at the detectives and pushed one of them while trying to get away in his vehicle. They hit him in the back with a taser, but it had no effect, according to the detectives' report.

He later got into his vehicle and drove away.

Court records show Lambert had faced charges previously in Knox County for assault, DUI, and evading arrest.

In a Facebook post, Oxford Chief Bill Partridge explained it's unfortunate that any life had to be taken, "but the suspect always determines the outcome."

Original story

OXFORD, Ala. (AP) - Police say officers shot and killed a Tennessee man who they say drove his car toward officers in Oxford, Alabama.

Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge tells WBRC-TV that three officers were in the path of the suspect's vehicle as he drove at them Wednesday. His name hasn't been released.



Heflin, Alabama, Police Chief A.J. Benefield said police in Georgia and Alabama had been told to be on the lookout for the man, who had left his residence in Knox County, Tennessee, with a loaded firearm. He was described as a suspect in an assault who had post-traumatic stress disorder and had made suicidal threats.



Authorities say Heflin officers spotted the man and tried to stop him, but he continued on Interstate 20 to Oxford, where the shooting occurred.

