Knox County offers recycling for Christmas lights and trees

KNOXVILLE - Knox County residents can bring their unwanted Christmas lights to county waste locations for free disposal.

County officials encourage residents to recycle unwanted holiday lights instead of sending them to a landfill.

Residents can recycle holiday lights at five solid waste locations during regular operating hours.

Dutchtown Convenience Center – 10618 Dutchtown Road

Halls Convenience Center – 3608 Neal Dr.

John Sevier Convenience Center – 1950 W. Gov. John Sevier Highway

Karns Convenience Center – 6930 Karns Crossing Lane

Household Hazardous Waste facility – 1033 Elm Street

A Goodwill attendant will be on-site at the five locations to accept Christmas lights for recycling, according to Knox County’s website.

Knox County is also accepting unwanted, live Christmas trees for free disposal throughout the entire month of January. The tree disposal starts after the New Year.

Knox County officials ask for all trees to be cleaned of ornaments, lights, wire, string and other decor before bringing them to a center.

Residents can recycle their trees at the following six locations:

Powell Convenience Center – 7311 Morton View Lane

Tazewell Pike Convenience Center – 7201 Tazewell Pike

Ijams Nature Center is also collecting live Christmas trees for recycling.

Workers at the nature center will ground up the trees into mulch for Ijams' trails.

People can drop their trees off at the back section of the Ijams quarries overflow parking lot any day between 8 a.m and dusk.

Call (865)577-4717 extension 110 for more information.

The Little Ponderosa Zoo and Rescue in Clinton also accepts Christmas trees every year.

A few of the zoo's animals actually eat the trees, including the goats, camels, deer and sheep.

Workers also use the trees as a shelter for some of the smaller animals.

The zoo is located at 629 Granite Rd., in Clinton.

