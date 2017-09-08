Knox County provides library cards to evacuated hurricane victims

The Seiver County Public Library System is collecting new books for children affected by the devastating wildfires. (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - The Knox County Public Library is making hurricane victims feel at right at home by giving them library cards.

Knox County is expecting to see a lot of hurricane evacuees in the area. Library cards are being issued out to ensure access to library resources including internet access, computers, and entertainment.

“By providing library services to hurricane evacuees, we’ll be able to offer them access to resources like internet-connected computers, reference materials and entertainment for adults and children. It’s another way we can say, ‘Welcome to Knox County',”Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett said.

Those interested in receiving their own card should contact any Knox County Public Library location at (865) 251-8750.

© 2017 WBIR.COM