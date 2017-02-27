Knox County School board getting closer to naming superintendent

Knox County School Board members discuss plans to narrow down the search for a superintendent.

The process to find the next Knox County Schools superintendent may be winding down.

During a workshop Monday, the board of education announced a Tuesday morning meeting to whittle the field of six candidates even further.



"We have narrowed it down to the six semifinalists and tomorrow we're going to narrow that down to two or three final candidates to bring back to the board,” said board member and search committee chair Amber Rountree.



During Monday's workshop, board members debated the metrics used to measure the remaining candidates and whether a rubric could capture all they have to offer.



"I also think there are those intangibles that we may not be able to quantify in the leader who’s going to make our district the best district in the South,” said Rountree.

Board member Gloria Deathride brought up the need for more information on the process the board was using to eliminate candidates.



"I just want to make sure that we are transparent on how we're getting from six, down to two or three,” explained Deathridge.



Rountree said the team has been transparent and that one factor that eliminated a number of candidates was lacking a job leading a large organization.



Another topic that garnered discussion Monday night was a dress code amendment proposed by Lynne Fugate.

A student asked her to propose the changes, saying they felt boys and girls aren't treated equally under the code. According to Fugate, changes to the dress code are often driven by what's in fashion.



"And right now short shorts are the fashion and I've heard from parents and students that fingertip-length shorts are hard to find, so that becomes an issue,” said Fugate.

The dress code amendment will have to pass a second reading and be voted on by the board to take effect.

