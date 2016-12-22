Knox County school bus hits 13-year-old pedestrian

KNOXVILLE - A Knox County school bus hit a pedestrian Thursday morning at the intersection of The Hague and Breda Drive, sending a 13-year-old girl to the hospital.

None of the 27 children on bus No. 48 were injured but the pedestrian was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where she is in stable condition, according to officials. Investigators are working to identify the girl.

No charges are expected to be filed against the driver, according to authorities.

The accident was called in about 7 a.m. The bus was traveling on Breda Drive when it topped a hill where the girl was walking in the lane of travel. The girl was struck by a mirror on the bus as the driver tried to avoid her.

The bus had students from Inskip Elementary and Gresham Middle School on it.

