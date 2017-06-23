Knox County Sheriff Jimmy Jones drops out of mayoral race

Knox Co. Sheriff Jimmy 'JJ' Jones speaks to 10News from his office Wednesday. (Photo: WBIR)

The race for Knox County mayor is beginning to thin out after Knox County Sheriff Jimmy "J.J." Jones announced he will be dropping out.

In a message on the Knox County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page, Sheriff Jones said he is dropping out to because he is spending more time to help a family member with health problems.

Jones thanked those who supported his decision to run.

"Words cannot express my appreciation for the continued support I have received from the citizens of Knox County throughout the years," Jones said. "Thank you for the trust you have placed in me over the years."

