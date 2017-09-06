KCSO asks for help locating man missing since last month

Jacob Lemons was last seen leaving Weigels, located at 10625 Hardin Valley Road, with an unknown male in an unknown vehicle on Aug. 28. (Photo: Custom)

KNOX COUNTY - The Knox County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a 30-year-old male who hasn't been seen since last month.

Jacob Lemons was last seen leaving Weigel's, located at 10625 Hardin Valley Road with another male in a unknown vehicle on Aug. 28. Lemon was seen by a friend.

Lemons is a white male, 6’2”, 200 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Any people who might have any ideas or know where Lemons is are asked to call the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (865) 215-2243.

