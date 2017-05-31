KCSO searching for two men believed responsible for shooting death

Courtesy of Knox County Sheriff's Office.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find two suspects believed to have shot and killed a man.

Deputies found 57-year-old Jack McFall dead with multiple gunshot wounds in his minivan at the Red Roof Inn at 7525 Crosswood Boulevard shortly before 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.





Courtesy of Knox County Sheriff's Office.

The suspects are in the photos above. They're believed to be driving a mid-2000s light blue or silver Chrysler Sebring convertible with a black soft top.

KCSO is asking anyone with information about the suspects to contact its major crimes unit at (865) 215-2243.

© 2017 WBIR.COM