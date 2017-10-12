Knox County Veterans Services Office to visit senior centers

Remote Area Medical honors veterans.

KNOXVILLE - Starting in November, the Knox County Veterans Services will be posted at various senior centers to provide one-on-one assistance to veterans and their families.

They will be there to explain VA benefits, help them fill out the forms to file for the benefits, and answer questions.

Vet Center: Nov.1, 2017 (11 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

Strang: Nov. 9, 2017 (11 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

O'Connor: Nov. 13, 2017 (10 a.m. to 11 a.m.)

Corryton: Nov. 14, 2017 (10 a.m. to 11 a.m.)

South Knox: Nov. 16, 2017 (9 a.m. to 10 a.m.)

Karns: Nov. 17, 2017 (10 a.m. to 11 a.m.)

Powell-Heiskell Community Center: Nov. 21, 2017 (10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.)

Halls: Nov. 22, 2017 (9 a.m. to 10 a.m.)

VA Outpatient Clinic: Nov. 28, 2017 (8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.)

Carter: Nov. 29, 2017 (11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.)

For more information, you can call (865) 215-5645 or email veterans@knoxcounty.org.

