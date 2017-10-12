WBIR
Knox County Veterans Services Office to visit senior centers

Allison Woodall, WBIR 4:03 PM. EDT October 12, 2017

KNOXVILLE - Starting in November, the Knox County Veterans Services will be posted at various senior centers to provide one-on-one assistance to veterans and their families.

They will be there to explain VA benefits, help them fill out the forms to file for the benefits, and answer questions.

  • Vet Center: Nov.1, 2017 (11 a.m. to 12 p.m.)
  • Strang: Nov. 9, 2017 (11 a.m. to 12 p.m.)
  • O'Connor: Nov. 13, 2017 (10 a.m. to 11 a.m.)
  • Corryton: Nov. 14, 2017 (10 a.m. to 11 a.m.)
  • South Knox: Nov. 16, 2017 (9 a.m. to 10 a.m.)
  • Karns: Nov. 17, 2017 (10 a.m. to 11 a.m.)
  • Powell-Heiskell Community Center: Nov. 21, 2017 (10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.)
  • Halls: Nov. 22, 2017 (9 a.m. to 10 a.m.)
  • VA Outpatient Clinic: Nov. 28, 2017 (8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.)
  • Carter: Nov. 29, 2017 (11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.)

For more information, you can call (865) 215-5645 or email veterans@knoxcounty.org.

