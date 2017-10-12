Knox County Veterans Services Office to visit senior centers

KNOXVILLE - Starting in November, the Knox County Veterans Services will be posted at various senior centers to provide one-on-one assistance to veterans and their families.
They will be there to explain VA benefits, help them fill out the forms to file for the benefits, and answer questions.
- Vet Center: Nov.1, 2017 (11 a.m. to 12 p.m.)
- Strang: Nov. 9, 2017 (11 a.m. to 12 p.m.)
- O'Connor: Nov. 13, 2017 (10 a.m. to 11 a.m.)
- Corryton: Nov. 14, 2017 (10 a.m. to 11 a.m.)
- South Knox: Nov. 16, 2017 (9 a.m. to 10 a.m.)
- Karns: Nov. 17, 2017 (10 a.m. to 11 a.m.)
- Powell-Heiskell Community Center: Nov. 21, 2017 (10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.)
- Halls: Nov. 22, 2017 (9 a.m. to 10 a.m.)
- VA Outpatient Clinic: Nov. 28, 2017 (8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.)
- Carter: Nov. 29, 2017 (11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.)
For more information, you can call (865) 215-5645 or email veterans@knoxcounty.org.
