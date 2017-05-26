Knox County's Beaver Creek Blueway open to paddlers

(Photo: Erickson, Melissa)

Knox County officials and the Legacy Parks Foundation marked the opening of the new Harrell Road Park and Beaver Creek Water Trail Friday.

Harrell Road Park is the county's first stormwater demonstration park, and will be used to teach stormwater management practices. It has two constructed stormwater wetland ponds, a rain garden, native vegetation, a three-quarter mile walking trail and a kayak and canoe launch that connects to the Beaver Creek Water Trail.

The Beaver Creek Water Trail is a five-mile stretch of Beaver Creek runs from Harrell Road Stormwater Demonstration park to the Northwest Sports Complex.

Knox County Department of Engineering employees have spent nearly several years clearing debris jams and constructing the ramp so small boats can access the creek.

Dennis Irwin with Knox County Stormwater said the creek has several small rapids and lots of nature for paddlers to view.

