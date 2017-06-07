Knox Provisions: Fresh Ricotta and Vegetable Pasta

Ingredients:

Extra-virgin olive oil

2 fresh onions Sliced

2-3 smaller zucchini, sliced into 1/4-inch-thick pieces

Salt and pepper

1 pound Cavatappi

1 cup Fresh Ricotta

½ cup Basil Pesto

Pinch of crushed red pepper

Garnish with grated Parmesan

Garnish with Fresh basil

Directions:

• Put a pot of water on to boil. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, cook the onions in 3 tablespoons olive oil until softened, 5 to 8 minutes. Reduce heat as necessary to keep onions from browning. Add zucchini, season generously with salt and pepper, and continue cooking, stirring occasionally until rather soft, about 10 minutes. Turn off heat.

• Salt the pasta water well and put in the pasta, stirring. Boil per package instructions but make sure to keep pasta quite al dente. Drain pasta, reserving 1 cup of cooking water.

• Add cooked pasta to zucchini in skillet and turn heat to medium-high. Add 1/2 cup cooking water, then the ricotta, crushed red pepper, stirring to distribute. Check seasoning and adjust. Cook for 1 minute more. Mixture should look creamy. Add a little more pasta water if necessary. Add the basil pesto and quickly stir to incorporate. Spoon pasta into plates and sprinkle with cheese and fresh basil. Serve right away.

Fresh Ricotta

Ingredients:

2 quarts whole milk

1 ½ teaspoons lemon juice

½ teaspoon kosher salt

Directions:

• Line a colander with multiple layers of cheesecloth and set it over a bowl.

• In a large pot over medium-high heat, whisk together ingredients. Bring to a simmer and heat until the mixture just begins to curdle. Pour mixture into colander.

• Stop draining when mixture begins to look like ricotta, 5 to 15 minutes, depending on how dry you like it. Transfer to an airtight container and store for up to a week.

Presented by: Knox Provisions

Date: 6/7/17

