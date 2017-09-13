Knox Provisions: Plum and Golden Raisin Upside Down Cake

(Photo: Franklin, Rebecca)

Ingredients:

5 sticks of butter (1 stick melted and set aside)

32 oz Brown Sugar

16 eggs (separated)

4 cups sugar

4 cups All Purpose flour

4 tsp Baking Powder

3 tsp Kosher Salt

2 tsp Nutmeg

4 tsp Vanilla Extract

4 Plums (sliced circular)

1 ½ cups Golden Raisins

Directions:

Preheat Oven to 325 degrees. In a Sauce Pot over medium heat melt 4 sticks of butter then add brown sugar until combined. Pour brown sugar/butter mixture into the bottom of a deep 18” cast iron skillet. Slice plums circularly and place on top of melted butter and brown sugar. Disperse Raisins on top of Plums and brown sugar/butter mixture. In an electric mixture with whisk attachment whip 16 egg whites on high speed while gradually adding 4 cups of sugar until thick and combined (remove and set aside). In an electric mixture with whisk attachment whip remaining 16 egg yolks until thick. In a bowl combine dry ingredients then fold in whipped egg whites followed by whipped egg yolks until incorporated. Add vanilla and remaining stick of melted butter. Pour cake mixture over brown sugar, butter and fruit. Place in 325 degree oven and bake for 1 hour or until cake tester comes out clean. Invert cake after cooling for 30 minutes.

Note: This recipe makes an 18” round cake, recipe can be cut in half for smaller portions).

Presented by: Knox Provisions

Date: 9/13/17

