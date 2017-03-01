Knox Provisions: Roasted Beet and Mozzarella Salad

Ingredients:

For the Salad:

1 bunch Beets with Tops

1 TBL Grapeseed oil

1 tsp Kosher salt

1 Ball Mozzarella

Cracked pepper and coarse salt

For the Vinaigrette:

1 garlic clove, minced

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

2 tablespoons Grapeseed oil

1 teaspoon honey

2 pinches salt

1 pinch cayenne pepper

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F.

2. Cut green tops off beets and reserve.

3. Wash the beets and pat dry. In a bowl mix the beets with the salt and oil and then wrap the beets in 2 layers of aluminum foil shinny side up and wrap. Place on a baking sheet in the hot oven for 1 hour. Then unwrap and let cool. Wearing gloves peal the skin off the beats and slice into thin rounds. Wash cutting board and knife right away to avoid stains.

4. Using the reserved beet greens thoroughly wash and remove larger stems and cut into thin strips no larger than ¼ in wide and reserve.

5. Meanwhile whisk all the ingredients for the vinaigrette in a small bowl. Allow the dressing to sit for a few moments and set aside.

6. Slice the mozzarella into thin rounds. Arrange the beets, mozzarella slices on a plate and sprinkle with cracked pepper and coarse salt and a spoon of the dressing. Mix the beet greens with the remaining dressing and place on top of the slices of mozzarella and beets. Enjoy.

Presented by: Knox Provisions

Date: 3/1/17

