Knox sports and public service fixture, Sam McKenzie Jr., passes away at 82

Sam McKenzie has passed away at the age of 82.

KNOXVILLE - A fixture in Tennessee athletics and public service, Sam McKenzie Junior, has passed away.

McKenzie was 82 years old. He worked for 34 years for the Tennessee Department of Human Services, winning the “Boss of the Year” award in 1976.

He's the father of Reginald and Raleigh McKenzie, who played UT Football and then went on to play in the NFL.

His third son, Samuel, is a former member of the Knox County Commission.

In addition to his three sons, Mr. McKenzie leaves 10 grandchildren, three step-grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

McKenzie's grandson, Kahlil McKenzie, is a current football player at UT.

Sam McKenzie lived in East Tennessee for more than six decades.

McKenzie was a faithful member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church for more than 40 years and also was recognized by his fraternity, the Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi, for his 62 years of service and many contributions to that organization.

Services will be Wednesday, July 19, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with receiving of friends from 6 to 7 p.m. and funeral to follow.

Burial will be Thursday, July 20, at 1 p.m. at Highland Memorial South Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to McKenzie Youth Scholarship Foundation, P.O. Box 6824, Knoxville, TN 37914.

© 2017 WBIR.COM