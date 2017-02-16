Knoxville Academy of Medicine Alliance's Doc Rock for Health set for Feb. 25, 2017

The Knoxville Academy of Medicine Alliance will host the twelfth annual Doc Rock for Health on Feb. 25, 2017 at NV Night Club in Knoxville's Old City (across from Barley's).

Each band must have at least 2 medical doctors and must select a local health non-profit agency to play for. Each visitor to Doc Rock for Health votes for their favorite band and the band with the most votes are named winner; half of the evening's proceeds are awarded to the non-profit agency the winning band chooses. The remainder of the proceeds are divided among the other chosen organizations.

Bands that will compete:

1) Remedy (5 docs)- Interfaith Clinic

2) Whiskey Compass (2 docs and KAMA member- Abigail) - St Mary's Legacy Mobile Medical Clinic

3) Beat Club (2 docs)- Family Justice Center

4) Dr Zoster and the Pox (4 docs) - Knoxville Metro Drug Coalition

Doc Rock for Health is Saturday, Feb. 25 at NV Night Club in The Old City. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the first band starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 at the door. There are also V.I.P. tickets available.

