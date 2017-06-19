Knoxville Area Transit launches new website

KNOXVILLE - Knoxville Area Transit launched its new website Monday morning.

The site, katbus.com, features a number of new communications tools including interactive maps showing every stop, an improved responsive page for better use with a variety of devices, and an opportunity to sign up for text or email alerts by route, so you can always know immediately when a route is on detour.

You can also still plan your trip using the Google Trip Planner function.

"We've created this week to provide that opportunity to learn about it and try it out with a lot of other people, whether it's Free Rides Friday or grabbing your neighbors for a group ride. We think everyone will agree with us that there are enormous benefits to using transit," said Dawn Distler, Director of Transit for the City of Knoxville.

